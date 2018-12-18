Woman, friend slashed on bus in New York City after trying to pet another woman's dog

Two women who tried to pet a dog on a New York City bus ended up getting slashed by the pooch's angry owner on Monday, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. aboard the BX2 bus in the Melrose section of the Bronx, after a verbal dispute between the group turned into a physical fight.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her face and head, while the second woman, 20, received a cut to her left arm.

"I got sliced on my face because I went to go touch a dog," the 22-year-old woman, who did not give her name, told PIX11. "I never knew the dog was a service animal."

Both victims exited the bus and ran to a hospital, where they sought medical care.

Police said the suspect in the attack, who carried a black shoulder purse and a small white dog, also got off the bus and fled the scene in a green SUV taxi.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE HUNT WHALE JAW BONE THIEF

The suspect, who is described as a woman between 30 to 35 years old, was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black waist-length coat, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477).