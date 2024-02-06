Woman left to crawl back home after being attacked, robbed in Washington, DC

A woman who was the victim of a brutal robbery in Washington, D.C., over the weekend was left crawling back to her home after the violent encounter.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a 26-year-old woman was walking on 2nd Street Northwest when she saw a black sedan pull up. Three people exited the vehicle and began running toward her, the woman told officers, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The woman started to run away from the three suspects, who pushed her to the ground and repeatedly sprayed her with mace. She also said she felt what she believed was a knife in her side while she was on the ground.

DC CARJACKINGS KEEP RECORD-SETTING PACE IN 2024 WITH ATTACK ON FORMER TRUMP OFFICIAL MIKE GILL

The suspects stole her wallet, which contained her debit and credit cards, ID and insurance card, according to the report, and demanded she unlock her iPhone before taking that with them too.

She then crawled back to her home while the suspects fled the scene.

"I'm definitely feeling shaken up," the woman told FOX 5 DC. "Just general feelings of being unsafe like in my neighborhood. I just feel like personally targeted and sort of violated."

DC AG INFURIATES RESIDENTS AFTER SAYING CITY 'CANNOT PROSECUTE AND ARREST' OUT OF CRIME CRISIS: 'MADNESS'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love D.C.," she added. "It just makes me sad that this is going to change how I experience D.C. and how to interact with my neighborhood and my space around me."

Police are still searching for the suspects. A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that a description of the suspects is not currently available.