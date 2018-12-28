Woman suspected of posting nude photos of ex outside school his young kids attend, police say

A woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of putting up nude photos of her ex-boyfriend outside the elementary school his children attend, police said.

Deborah Britton, of Chandler, Ariz., is charged with unlawful distribution of nude images and harassment, the Arizona Republic reported.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12 photos of a naked man were splashed across a fence at Hull Elementary School. Two girls reported the images to the school and school officials took them down and notified police.

Parents and other students saw the photos, Phoenix's KPNX-TV reported.

The man in the photos told police he sent the images only to Britton, 55, his ex-girlfriend. Britton was arrested on unrelated charged Nov. 14 and was questioned by investigators about the photos.

She said she wasn't responsible for the fliers and that her fingerprints would not appear on them.

One month later, she was contacted by police when her fingerprints appeared on one of the photos. She denied involvement but still turned herself in Dec. 18.

She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5.