Woman arrested in death of twin in cliff crash due in court

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A 38-year-old woman accused of killing her twin sister by driving their SUV off a cliff in Hawaii will decide if she wants to fight extradition from New York.

Alexandria Duval is due in court Friday to declare whether she wants an extradition hearing. New York police arrested her a week ago after she was tracked down at an Albany home.

A grand jury in Hawaii indicted her on a second-degree murder charge last month.

Authorities in Maui say Alexandria was driving an SUV in May with her sister Anastasia Duval in the passenger seat when the vehicle crashed into a rock wall and plunged about 200 feet onto a rocky shoreline. Authorities say the sisters were fighting over the steering wheel.

Anastasia Duval was killed, and Alexandria was injured.