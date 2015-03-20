Woman accused of taking days-old nephew has 2 names, history of fraud and theft allegations

Court records and warrants show a woman charged with taking her days-old nephew from a Wisconsin home and leaving him outside an Iowa gas station has a lengthy criminal history that spans multiple states and two aliases.

But nothing in 31-year-old Kristen R. Smith's past indicates why she might have taken a child.

Police have refused to speculate on a possible motive, though court documents say she said in emails that she had given birth on Feb. 5.

Documents show Smith, of Denver, faces multiple fraud and document tampering charges in three states.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office in Tarrant County, Texas, says it used fingerprints and photographs to confirm that she was the same woman arrested under a different name in Colorado last year.