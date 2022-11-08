Wisconsin voting delayed by man with knife at polling location who demanded 'stop the voting,' police said

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday amid reports he was armed with a knife and threatening staff at a Wisconsin polling location to "stop the voting," authorities said.

The West Bend Police Department said it received a call from West Bend Community Memorial Library staff about the unidentified man at about 12:35 p.m.

He allegedly demanded that operations stop. Police officers responded and took him into custody. No one was harmed.

The library is the polling location for the city, 40 miles north of Milwaukee. Voting was paused for 30 minutes as authorities investigated the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Library staff, voters and election officials were safe, authorities said.