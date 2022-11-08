Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Wisconsin voting delayed by man with knife at polling location who demanded 'stop the voting,' police said

The unidentified suspect demanded the staff at the West Bend Community Memorial Library to 'stop the voting,' police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Milwaukee election official arrested for fraud, allegedly trying to show voter fraud Video

Milwaukee election official arrested for fraud, allegedly trying to show voter fraud

Fox News' 'Protecting the Vote' breaks down election security ahead of next week's midterm election on 'Fox News Live.'

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday amid reports he was armed with a knife and threatening staff at a Wisconsin polling location to "stop the voting," authorities said. 

The West Bend Police Department said it received a call from West Bend Community Memorial Library staff about the unidentified man at about 12:35 p.m. 

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

A man armed with a knife demanded an end to the voting at a Wisconsin polling location, police said.

A man armed with a knife demanded an end to the voting at a Wisconsin polling location, police said. (Google Maps)

He allegedly demanded that operations stop. Police officers responded and took him into custody. No one was harmed. 

The library is the polling location for the city, 40 miles north of Milwaukee. Voting was paused for 30 minutes as authorities investigated the scene, police said. 

The incident remains under investigation, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Library staff, voters and election officials were safe, authorities said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.