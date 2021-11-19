Wisconsin shoppers shocked by the higher prices on Thanksgiving favorites

Wisconsin shoppers told Fox News they are battling higher prices and supply shortages on Thanksgiving staples, especially turkey.

"I just can’t imagine how everything is so much more expensive than it used to be around the holiday season," one woman told Fox News as she exited a grocery store.

WATCH:

"It's unfortunate, you know, because it is affecting everybody," she continued. "I see it at every single store no matter where I go."

A Thanksgiving dinner for 10 has increased by 14%, according to a Farm Bureau survey. It also found that the price of a 16-pound turkey shot up as much as 24%.

But some shoppers in Kenosha thought it was even higher.

RISING INFLATION SEES MAINE, NEW ENGLANDERS BLAST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND 'RICH PEOPLE TRYING TO GET RICHER'

"Probably 30 to 40% increase on a lot of the stuff, especially the turkey," another shopper told Fox News.

Meanwhile, consumer prices are up 6.2% compared to last year, the Labor Department reported last week.

"Compared to last year and throughout the year before the pandemic, the prices seem to just constantly go up," Our Shining Stars Foundation founder Latrisha Cole told Fox News. The foundation, which prepares baskets with favorites such as turkey and stuffing to give out to those in need, has seen a drop in donations this year.

"We usually get 300 baskets within the first two, three days," Cole said. "Right now we're barely getting all 100 baskets, so, it's just a struggle right now,"

She blamed inflation and price gouging for higher prices.

But other shoppers who spoke to Fox News blamed other factors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am getting tired of them using COVID as an excuse," one woman said regarding the shutdowns. She said she believes lockdowns are responsible for higher prices.

Another shopper said President Biden's reversal of "a few changes that President Trump made … doesn't help."

BIDEN ADMIN OFFERS MORE MONEY FOR HEATING COSTS AS OIL, GAS PRICES SKYROCKET

Fuel prices are up almost $1.30 compared to this time last year, according to the Energy Information Agency, meaning that transportation costs for groceries have also increased significantly.