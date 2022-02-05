Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Wisconsin shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; police say suspect is in custody

The shooting left two people dead, and two more injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured.

According to Fox 6 Milwaukee, police say that the shooting occurred on Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, which is a suburb of Milwaukee.

One person who was shot is reportedly in critical condition, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured. (WITI)

Police did not shoot the suspect and no officers were injured, according to Brown Deer Police department Chief Peter Nimmer.

  • Image 1 of 4

    A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured. (WDJT)

  • Image 2 of 4

    A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured. (WDJT)

  • Image 3 of 4

    A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured. (WDJT)

  • Image 4 of 4

    A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured. (WDJT)

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tweeted that it will be conducting autopsies for one adult male victim and one adult female victim.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money