Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin man convicted in Green Bay double stabbing case

Richard Sotka's convictions carry 2 mandatory life sentences

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Wisconsin man has been convicted in the fatal stabbings of two women whose bodies were found last year in a Green Bay home.

TODDLER LONE SURVIVOR AFTER WISCONSIN CRASH KILLS 9, INCLUDING 7 AMISH COMMUNITY MEMBERS

The Brown County jury deliberated for about an hour Monday before convicting Richard Sotka, 49, of charges including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the killings of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue, WLUK-TV reported.

Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay crime Sports

A Wisconsin man has been convicted of fatally stabbing two women in a Green Bay home last year.

Sotka, of Green Bay, is set to be sentenced May 20. He faces two mandatory life prison terms.

Cegelski and O’Connor were found stabbed to death in the home in January 2023. According to a criminal complaint, Sotka told officers he "snapped" and killed the women after they laughed at him and he felt "humiliated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he then cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet he was required to wear, threw it in a ditch and drove to Arkansas, where he was arrested the same day that the bodies were found. Sotka was required to wear the monitoring device while out on bond in Oconto County, where he faces charges of stalking and violating a restraining order.