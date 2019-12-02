Wisconsin high school resource officer shoots armed student who wouldn't 'hand over the gun,' report says

An armed Wisconsin high school student who reportedly did "not comply" with a school resource officer's order to hand over the gun was shot by the officer inside the school building in a harrowing Monday morning incident.

Police raced to Waukesha South High School, located roughly 20 miles west of Milwaukee, soon after the incident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Local authorities soon tweeted "the building is safe and secure" and confirmed there were no outstanding suspects.

Terry Schuster, a spokeswoman for the school district, confirmed the incident to The New York Times, telling the newspaper the student “did not comply to hand over the gun.”

The student's condition was also not immediately clear and the individual wasn't identified.

"This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest," the Waukesha Police Department tweeted. "We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized."

Waukesha South and the nearby elementary school were on lockdown for a period of time after the incident was reported, according to WITI. Carroll University, also located in Waukesha, tweeted "multiple law enforcement agencies" were investigating.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.