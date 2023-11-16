Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin declines to charge bow hunter who killed cougar in self-defense

Deer hunter self-reported incident, was found to have been defending self

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wisconsin wildlife officials say they won’t seek charges against a bow hunter who killed a cougar.

The Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Wednesday that the bow hunter shot the animal in Buffalo County and self-reported the incident to the agency’s violation hotline on Nov. 11.

ILLINOIS HUNTER DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT IN FACE, IOWA'S SECOND FATAL HUNTING ACCIDENT THIS FALL

The department said an investigation showed the bow hunter was hunting deer when the hunter encountered the cougar and shot it in self-defense. The department news release does not identify the hunter or the hunter’s gender.

Cougar

A portrait of a cougar striking a pose on a fallen tree. (iStock)

Cougar sightings in Wisconsin are rare but have been increasing over the last 20 years. Cougars are native to Wisconsin but were extirpated from the state in the early 1900s. DNR officials say cougars seen in Wisconsin are likely dispersing from established populations in the western United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dispersing cougars rarely stay in one location for long and have been known to travel up to 1,600 miles. DNR officials say there's no evidence cougars have established a breeding population in Wisconsin.