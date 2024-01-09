Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin boys, 8 and 6, dead after falling through icy pond

The deceased were initially hospitalized in critical condition after Sun Prairie, WI incident

Associated Press
Published
Two boys who were hospitalized last week after falling through the ice on a Madison-area pond have died, police said.

The boys, ages 8 and 6, were taken last Friday to a hospital in critical condition after first responders pulled them from a retention pond in Sun Prairie, police said.

Two boys have been reported dead after falling into an icy Wisconsin pond, according to authorities.

Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said Monday morning that one of the boys died over the weekend. Assistant Police Chief Shunta Boston said later Monday that the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office had confirmed that the second boy had died, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Messages seeking information on whether autopsies had been completed on the boys and if they had been identified were left Tuesday with the medical examiner's office by The Associated Press.