Wisconsin authorities believe a missing 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers has been abducted and is believed to be in imminent danger – but there's no description of any potential suspects or vehicles.

Elijah Vue was last seen Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. at a home on Mishicot Road in Two Rivers, about 45 miles southeast of Green Bay.

Elijah was reported missing by an "adult caretaker," police said.

He is 3 feet tall, weighs around 45 pounds and has blondish hair and brown eyes. Police described him as a mix of "Hmong and White ethnicity."

"Search efforts by local, state, and federal agencies continue for a missing 3-year-old boy named Elijah," Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said in a statement Tuesday night. "We continue to follow up on all tips related to the search."

He has a birthmark on his left knee and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a dark, long-sleeved shirt, and red and green dinosaur slippers.

He may be carrying the plaid blanket pictured above according to Two Rivers police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state tip line at 844-267-6648 or 911. There is also an app to submit anonymous tips.

Police are also asking area residents to review their home surveillance and doorbell cameras.

"We are asking the public to please check them for images of Elijah," Meinnert said

According to federal guidelines, Amber Alerts are issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that a child abduction has occurred, that the victim may be in imminent danger of injury or death, that the victim is 17 or under, and that there is a physical description of the missing child.