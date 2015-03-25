Wis. mother whose 3 kids died in fire after being left alone sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Wisconsin woman whose three children died in a house fire after she left them alone has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica D. Belen, of West Allis, was sentenced Friday in the April 11 deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Nayeli Colon, and her 4-year-old twin sons, Adrian and Alexis Colon.

Court documents say the children had been locked in a bedroom for hours before they died. Belen told investigators she locked them in the room because she needed to go to a new job and didn't want them wrecking the house or getting outside where neighbors would see they were unattended.

Child welfare workers had repeatedly warned Belen about leaving the children alone, and she had previously been charged with child neglect.