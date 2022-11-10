Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Winter weather slams Plains, Midwest as Nicole impacts Southeast

Tropical Storm Nicole is moving up East Coast, bringing rain and strong winds

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nicole will continue to impact Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday.  

HURRICANE NICOLE DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM AS IT LASHES FLORIDA WITH DANGEROUS WINDS AND STORM SURGE

The system made landfall as a hurricane south of Vero Beach on the state's east coast.  

Rain still to come for Florida through Friday

Rain still to come for Florida through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

This storm is very large, and impacts will be felt all across Florida and into the Southeast.  

The threat of tornadoes in the Southeast on Thursday

The threat of tornadoes in the Southeast on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rain, storm surge, tornadoes and power outages are imminent in the path of this system.  

Rain forecast on the East Coast through Sunday

Rain forecast on the East Coast through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

On Friday and through Saturday, the remnants of Nicole will move up the East Coast, bringing very heavy rain and potential flooding for millions of people along the I-95 corridor.

Snow forecast in the Plains and Midwest through Friday

Snow forecast in the Plains and Midwest through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a blizzard is unfolding across the northern Plains and through the upper Midwest, with a very strong storm and cold front ushering in arctic air.  

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Plains and Midwest

Winter weather alerts through Friday afternoon in the Plains and Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and whipping winds will make travel difficult — if not impossible — with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches of snow per hour.  

Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from Montana through the Dakotas and into Minnesota.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures behind the system will drop into the single digits, with wind chills even colder than that. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."