Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Winter system impacts the Midwest, as Northeast could see its first snowstorm next week

Parts of the Midwest will see 3-6 inches of snow

By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

A winter storm will impact the Midwest and Great Lakes through Saturday.

Fox News weather graphic

Fox News weather graphic

Moderate to heavy snow will bring 3- to 6-inch totals with locally higher amounts, especially for northern Michigan where they could reach up to a foot. Travel will be impacted across the region. 

Fox News weather graphic

Fox News weather graphic

Meanwhile, the cold front associated with this system will bring heavy rain and possibly severe storms to the central Plains and into the Mississippi Valley.

Fox News weather graphic

Fox News weather graphic

The Pacific Northwest will see several rounds of rain and snow this weekend. 

Fox News weather graphic

Fox News weather graphic

Heavy rain will potentially cause flash flooding from Northern California to Oregon. Some areas could easily get 4 inches of rain and more than two feet of snow for the higher elevations.

Fox News weather graphic

Fox News weather graphic

This system originating in the West will then move into the Rockies and the Plains, bringing rain and snow to wrap up the weekend.

And an early heads up that the Northeast could see its first major snowstorm of the season on Wednesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It could bring very heavy snow and wind to the region, including the big cities along the I-95 corridor, which is something to keep an eye on.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.