A driver captured a wild video showing a horse running along busy Interstate-95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning just ahead of rush hour.

Footage taken by Angelo Palmer shows the animal sprinting on the side of the highway’s northbound lanes around 6 a.m. local time, with its hooves audibly clattering on the pavement.

"I have no idea how he got loose, man," an individual told a Fox29 Philadelphia reporter after the horse was captured and loaded onto a trailer in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

The man then said "somebody let him out" before driving away with the horse in tow.

"Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don't have to)," the Philadelphia Police Department joked in a post on X.

Police vehicles helped corner the animal at the bottom of one of I-95's off-ramps, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

It is unclear where the horse came from.

The man who spoke to the station and transported the horse away from the area was wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club."

The organization describes itself on its website as a non-profit located in North Philadelphia that "remains true to its mission in producing an alternative to outdoor leisure activity to the community and engaging urban youth in equestrian sports while teaching life skills, instilling discipline and promoting academic excellence."

The Philadelphia Police Department, when asked by Fox News Digital for further comment, referred questions to the Pennsylvania State Police, who did not immediately answer.