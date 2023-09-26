Wild bodycam footage of fugitive daring cops to shoot him before high-speed chase

A fugitive wanted for several violent crimes fired at Ohio state troopers during a high-speed chase through three states.

An Ohio state trooper found Tyler Karhut, 27, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, sleeping in his van at a truck stop with a gun in his lap during a routine check around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The trooper ordered Karhut out of the van and is heard asking about the gun on bodycam and dashcam footage, which was obtained by Fox News Digital via a public records request.

Karhut at first denied having a gun and then ignored the officer's commands not to go back in the van, dared the officer to shoot him and then took off.

FUGITIVE USING DEAD MAN'S ID CACKLES AFTER HE'S FINALLY NABBED: VIDEO

The 32-minute video shows Karhut swerving in and out of the lines while what sounds like the pops from a gun go off.

"He's shooting at the vehicle," the trooper tells dispatch in the video. "He's shooting rounds out of his vehicle."

‘SNAGGLETOOTH KILLER’ WHO NEVER KILLED HAD HEARTBREAKING MOMENT WITH VICTIM'S MOM

"They fired some shots and then fled the traffic stop. They're on 22 eastbound heading toward your area; they're going about 100 miles per hour," dispatch was heard saying.

Police said he allegedly fired at least three times, but no one was injured, and law enforcement didn't return fire.

Speeds hovered around 80 to 90 mph throughout most of the 30-plus-mile chase, and topped off around 110 mph, according to the trooper, who was relaying the information to dispatch in the video.

They sped through construction zones and crossed into West Virginia and Pennsylvania, where Ohio State Police said the pursuit was cut off.

COLD CASE TORE FAMILY APART, DROVE VICTIM'S SISTER TO SUICIDE AFTER DECADES OF UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

The video ends after the chase was called off, but Karhut was eventually located by police in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, where he was ultimately arrested.

He was wanted for warrants on aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated menacing, according to police. More charges are expected following this incident.

Argument with Ohio state trooper: ‘Shoot me’

The bodycam footage of the Ohio state trooper who found Karhut shows him waiting for Karhut's van for about eight minutes. His shadow is seen against the van.

He orders Karhut out of the van. "Let me see your hands. Get your hands up," the officer shouts.

Karhut slowly emerges from the driver side with his hands up. He's seen in the distance from the bodycam with the tip of the trooper's gun pointed at him in the frame.

The trooper asks him where the gun is. Karhut responds, "What gun?"

"The gun that was in your lap. Is it away?"

"Yeah," Karhut responded.

DEATH OF POTENTIAL WITNESS IN DOG-COLLAR CAPTIVITY CASE FUELS SERIAL KILLER SPECULATION

That's when tensions escalated. He turned around and went back to the van, despite the trooper repeatedly saying, "Do not get back in that car."

"What are you gonna (sic) do?" Karhut yells back.

The trooper is heard repeating his commands to come toward him and not get back in the car.

"Fine. Shoot me," Karhut yells back multiple times before he gets in the van and speeds off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

"He's trying to leave. He's going to hit my patrol car," the trooper is heard telling dispatch.

Karhut backed up without hitting the trooper's car, and then took off.

Karhut's mother speaks out

Karhut's mother, Patricia Karhut, told WPIX in Pennsylvania that her son was having a mental health crisis, and he's been on and off medications.

"What mother wants to know that their son wants to get shot and end his life? I don’t," Patricia told the local news outlet. "He was screaming, ‘Just shoot me.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she's thankful he's in custody and needs to get help.

"I couldn’t even imagine losing one of my children," Karhut said. "He had so much going for him, now look."