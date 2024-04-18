Widespread 911 outages reported in at least 3 states, officials say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Residents in at least three states were cut off from placing an emergency 911 call on Wednesday evening after states and towns reported that they were experiencing 911 call outages.

Local law enforcement used social media Wednesday evening to inform residents that emergency 911-calls were not working in South Dakota, Nevada and Texas.

South Dakota:

The entire statewide emergency calling system in South Dakota experienced an outage Wednesday evening, the Rapid City Police Department said.

"911 SERVICES DOWN STATEWIDE: South Dakota State Radio has advised us that 911 services are currently down statewide," the department announced on X.

Nevada:

Cities as large as Las Vegas, Nevada also experienced widespread outages.

"Dial 911 on a mobile device, and we will be able to see your number and will call you back right away," the Las Vegas Police Department (LVMPD) said. "911 calls from landlines are NOT working at the moment. There is no estimate for restoration."

At 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, the LVMPD announced that 911 phone service had been restored.

The city announced they'd called everyone who had attempted to call during the outage.

Dundy County, Nebraska, and surrounding areas experienced outages, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.

Texas:

Multiple cities in Texas also had outages, including Del Rio and Kilgore.

The Del Rio Police Department said the outage was an issue with the "carrier" and the city's systems.

"We are aware of an outage with a major cellular carrier affecting the ability to reach 911," the department announced. "This issue is with the carrier and not the City of Del Rio systems."

Kilgore Police Department posted on Facebook it was experiencing intermittent outages, and urged residents to call 903-983-1559 ext 1 to report any emergencies.