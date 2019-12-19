Kansas man gets 55 years in prison for shooting girlfriend, stealing her car, fleeing: reports

A Wichita, Kan., man, who in August 2018 shot and wounded his girlfriend and stole her car before fleeing to New Mexico, was sentenced to more than 55 years in state prison, according to a report.



Eli Mendoza, 29, was sentenced to 666 months in prison for multiple convictions, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release, the Wichita Eagle reported.



Mendoza was previously found guilty by a Sedgwick County District Court jury of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

His unidentified girlfriend attempted to push the gun away and escape when Mendoza fired a single shot, striking her in the left arm and chest, the newspaper reported. As she fell from the driver side door, he fired again, striking her in the right arm.



After the second shot, she escaped by running to another vehicle and screamed for help, prosecutors said. Mendoza then drove away in his girlfriend’s vehicle.



He was arrested by police 11 days later near Portales, N.M., the Eagle reported.



Mendoza has prior Kansas convictions of criminal threat, eluding law enforcement and DUI, television station KAKE-TV reported.