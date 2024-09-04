4 dead, at least 9 injured in Apalachee High School shooting, 14-year-old suspect arrested: police

Authorities in Georgia identified the four victims who were killed during a shooting at a local high school.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey identified two students killed at Apalachee High School as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Math teachers Richard Aspen Wall and Christina Irmie were also killed, he said.

The alleged shooter, Colt Gray, 14, will be booked into jail tonight and is expected to appear in court on Thursday. He is expected to be charged as an adult with murder, authorities said earlier.

There was no evidence that other shooters participated in the tragedy, Hosey said.

However, he said investigators were following leads to ensure any potential associates involved are identified.