Whitey Bulger found dead in prison: 3 things to know about the notorious Boston mob boss

At one time, the notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger was one of the most wanted criminals in America. But at the age of 89 — roughly five years after he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in 11 murders, Bulger was found dead in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday.

Bulger, who evaded federal authorities for years prior to his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, Calif., was killed the same day he was moved to the facility.

In light of the mobster's death, here are three quick facts to know about Bulger.

He ran into trouble with the law at an early age

In what would be the start to a long life of crime, Bulger, who was born on Sept. 3, 1929, was arrested for delinquency when he was just 13 years old. The arrest marked his first, according to the New York Times.

He spent time in Alcatraz

At one time, Bulger was sent to Alcatraz, the now inoperable federal prison located on Alcatraz Island off the coast of San Francisco. The New York Times reported Bulger was arrested in 1956 for bank robberies in three states: Massachusetts, Indiana and Rhode Island. He served three years in Alcatraz for the total of nine he served for these crimes.

The mobster reportedly visited the prison later as a tourist while on the run from the FBI, the Daily Mail previously reported.

His son died at a young age

Bugler's son, Douglas Glenn Cyr, died when he was just six years old, The Boston Globe reported in 2010. The boy, whose mother was Lindsey Cyr, told the newspaper the boy died of Reye's Syndrome, a sometimes fatal condition that causes swelling to the brain and liver. In children and teens, a severe reaction to aspirin can be linked to the condition, according to the Mayo Clinic. Douglas was healthy before he died in 1973.

“He changed after Douglas died,’’ Lindsey Cyr said of Bulger after their son's death. “He was colder.’’

Douglas was likely Bulger's only child, according to The Boston Globe.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.