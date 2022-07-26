Great white sharks in New York waters swim around large school of fish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of sharks were seen swimming in the waters off of Long Island, New York, in stunning drone footage.

According to Joanna L. Steidle of Hamptons Drone Images, the animals were confirmed to be white sharks.

Sharks have been active near East Coast shores this summer and the Empire State's Rockaway Beach was reopened on Sunday after shark sightings in the area closed it the day before.

"We understand there may be residual fear, but the presence of sharks in the ocean is the result of successful long-term conservation efforts and a sign of a healthy environment. Sharks are generally uninterested in humans, and shark attacks remain extremely rare," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation tweeted.

CAPE COD SHARKS KEEP CLOSE TO SHORES: 11 SIGHTINGS IN PAST TWO DAYS

At least six people have been bitten in waters off of Long Island. None of the attacks have been fatal.

SHARK QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR SHARKS THIS SUMMER?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered state agencies to increase surveillance in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift in sightings.