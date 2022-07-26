Expand / Collapse search
Great white sharks in New York waters swim around large school of fish

Shark sightings have closed Long Island beaches

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Sharks swim through a large school of fish near New York's Southampton Video

Sharks swim through a large school of fish near New York's Southampton

Two sharks swim around a huge school of fish in the waters near eastern Long Island, New York. Credit: Joanna L Steidle / Amazing Animals+ / TMX

A pair of sharks were seen swimming in the waters off of Long Island, New York, in stunning drone footage. 

According to Joanna L. Steidle of Hamptons Drone Images, the animals were confirmed to be white sharks. 

Sharks have been active near East Coast shores this summer and the Empire State's Rockaway Beach was reopened on Sunday after shark sightings in the area closed it the day before. 

"We understand there may be residual fear, but the presence of sharks in the ocean is the result of successful long-term conservation efforts and a sign of a healthy environment. Sharks are generally uninterested in humans, and shark attacks remain extremely rare," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation tweeted.

People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. 

People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

At least six people have been bitten in waters off of Long Island. None of the attacks have been fatal.

Sharks and a school of fish swimming near Southampton, New York

Sharks and a school of fish swimming near Southampton, New York (Credit: Joanna L Steidle / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered state agencies to increase surveillance in the area.

A great white shark swimming in the ocean

A great white shark swimming in the ocean (iStock)

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift in sightings

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.