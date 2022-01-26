White Kansas City detective convicted in killing of Black man leaves police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted in the shooting death of a Black man is no longer with the police department, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Eric DeValkenaere's last day with the department was Monday, police Capt. Leslie Foreman said. She said state law prevents her from saying whether DeValkenaere was fired, resigned or retired, The Kansas City Star reported.

He had been suspended without pay after he was convicted in November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere has been free on a $30,000 bond since he was charged, throughout his trial and post-conviction.

During a video court hearing on Wednesday, DeValkenaere's defense attorney, Molly Hastings, asked Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Dale Youngs to consider allowing him to remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed, citing concern for his safety in jail because he was a police detective.



Youngs, who convicted DeValkenaere after a bench trial, said granting such a request would be unprecedented in his 13 years on the bench, KSHB-TV reported.

"Other than Mr. DeValkenaere’s status as a police officer, I’m not exactly sure what other unique circumstances would compel me to treat him differently than I might treat somebody else in his situation given the charges," Youngs said.

DeValkenaere is scheduled to be sentenced March 4. He faces up to four years on the manslaughter conviction and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.

DeValkenaere testified during his trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, Troy Schwalm.



Youngs found that the officers had no probable cause to believe that any crime had been committed, had no warrant for Lamb’s arrest and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property.