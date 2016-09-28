What You Can Learn About Growing a Brand From the Most Influential Celebs

Allison Statter knows a thing or two about what it takes to become an influencer in today’s digital world. The daughter of music maven Irvine Azoff, Statter has seen close friends such as Kim Kardashian and Chelsea Handler rise from the ranks from “regular people” to celeb status.

In an interview, Statter talks about what it takes to replicate that success with your business and/or personal brand. What she has seen separate the leaders from the pack are an authentic voice, willingness to be open with your audience and ability to articulate the value you bring.

