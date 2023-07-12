Wet weather forecast across US, flooding risks expected into weekend

Following record rain and historic flooding across the Northeast, the U.S. is in for more wet weather and the risk of flooding later into the weekend.

SCHOOLS IN NEW DELHI CLOSE AFTER HEAVY MONSOON RAINS CAUSE 15 DEATHS

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are also in the forecast for the Midwest, Plains and Mississippi Valley for the next few days.

This comes as the dangerous and potentially deadly heat wave persists and expands over the Southern Tier of the country.

The Southwest in particular will deal with record-setting temperatures surpassing the century mark that will last into next week.