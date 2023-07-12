Expand / Collapse search
Wet weather forecast across US, flooding risks expected into weekend

Dangerous heat is expanding over the Southern Tier

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Following record rain and historic flooding across the Northeast, the U.S. is in for more wet weather and the risk of flooding later into the weekend.  

SCHOOLS IN NEW DELHI CLOSE AFTER HEAVY MONSOON RAINS CAUSE 15 DEATHS

Northeast rain forecast

Rain forecast through the weekend in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are also in the forecast for the Midwest, Plains and Mississippi Valley for the next few days. 

Southern heat alerts

Heat alerts through Monday night in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the dangerous and potentially deadly heat wave persists and expands over the Southern Tier of the country. 

Southern high temperatures

High temperatures across the South on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

The Southwest in particular will deal with record-setting temperatures surpassing the century mark that will last into next week.

