Wet start to week for Florida, Carolinas as California coast sees more fire warnings

The eastern third of the country will see another round of wet weather on Monday as an area of low pressure develops off the Southeast and brings a wet start to the week from Florida to the Carolinas.

It will be cold enough for snow on the backside of this system over the MidAtlantic. Conditions will improve later Monday afternoon as the system moves offshore.

Meanwhile, out on the West Coast, it will be another day of fire danger for California as strong winds and dry warm conditions bring the fire danger up to critical all the way up the coast.

Red Flag warnings are up as well and poor air quality will also be a concern for the Northwest.

The rest of the country is quiet, and for the central U.S, a mild Monday is in store with some areas feeling temperatures 20-25 degrees above average.