West Virginia police chase ends in officer-involved shootout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wednesday morning police chase in West Virginia ended in an officer-involved shootout, with the suspect reported dead.

The pursuit reportedly started at 10 am local time in Fayette and Raleigh counties, according to MetroNews.

RICHMOND POLICE SAY THEY THWARTED A POTENTIAL JULY 4 MASS SHOOTING

Police began to pursue the vehicle when the suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire. Fayette dispatchers told WVNS they believe the suspect is dead.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF MAN AT TOCCOA HOTEL, GBI INVESTIGATING

Fayette County Deputies, Raleigh County Deputies and West Virginia State Police responded at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.