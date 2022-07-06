Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

West Virginia police chase ends in officer-involved shootout

Police began to pursue the vehicle when the suspect stepped out and opened fire

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A Wednesday morning police chase in West Virginia ended in an officer-involved shootout, with the suspect reported dead. 

The pursuit reportedly started at 10 am local time in Fayette and Raleigh counties, according to MetroNews. 

(West Virginia State Police)

Police began to pursue the vehicle when the suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire. Fayette dispatchers told WVNS they believe the suspect is dead. 

Fayette County Deputies, Raleigh County Deputies and West Virginia State Police responded at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.