West Virginia
Published

West Virginia man arrested in 1985 cold case, said he stabbed 13-year-old boy in argument over bike: police

It's been over 37 years since 13-year-old Jerimiah "Jerry" Matthew Watkins was found stabbed to death in West Virginia

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Cold cases getting solved with new DNA system Video

Cold cases getting solved with new DNA system

Police using new tool to match DNA evidence to suspected killers.

Nearly four decades after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Terra Alta, West Virginia, a man was arrested for his murder this week, the Preston County Sheriff's Office announced. 

David Monroe Adams, 56, was booked into jail on Monday and charged with second-degree murder. 

At the beginning of this month, the sheriff's office took a second look at the murder of 13-year-old Jerimiah "Jerry" Matthew Watkins on Nov. 12, 1985. 

Jerimiah 'Jerry' Matthew Watkins was found stabbed to death in a shallow hole near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985 in Terra Alta, West Virginia. 

Jerimiah 'Jerry' Matthew Watkins was found stabbed to death in a shallow hole near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985 in Terra Alta, West Virginia.  (Preston County Sheriff's Office)

Watkin's was found in a shallow hole near railroad tracks with a fatal stab wound to the back. 

Preston County Sheriff’s Office Captain T.N. Tichnell noted in his review of the case that Adams, who was 18 years old at the time, made a "number of inconsistent statements" about the boy's murder. 

"As part of renewing the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple interviews with Mr. Adams and he eventually confessed that an argument that started over a stolen bicycle resulted in Jerry being taken into a shed and murdered," the Preston County Sheriff's Office said this week. 

David Monroe Adams, 56, as charged with second-degree murder in the 1985 stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy. 

David Monroe Adams, 56, as charged with second-degree murder in the 1985 stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy.  (West Virginia Department of Corrections)

Adams was living in Westover, a town about 30 miles northwest of Terra Alta, where the murder took place. 

He is being held on a $1 million bond and could face additional charges as the investigation continues. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest