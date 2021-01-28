West Palm Beach police offer $5,000 reward in woman's fatal NYE shooting

Florida police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a woman on New Year’s Eve, according to reports.

Ashley Michelle Curtiss, 37, was shot and killed in her car after she stopped at a traffic signal near an overpass in West Palm Beach shortly after midnight on Dec. 31, 2020.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer said that a black sedan fled the scene heading north on I-95, The Palm Beach Post reported.

However, police do not know if the shots were fired by someone in another vehicle or someone on foot.

Having not found any leads since the shooting, West Palm Beach Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for any information. Crimestoppers has also offered a $3,000 reward if an individual wishes to provide information anonymously, CBS 12 reported.

"We don’t want this case to continue to fester. We want to be able to solve it. And bring some closure, some justice for this family who really wants to know what happened to their loved one," West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Dave Lefont said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Wood at 561-822-1698 or email Rwood@wpb.org. They can also contact Det. A. Branch at 561-822-1691 or email Abranch@wpb.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.