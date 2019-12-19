Wedding-crash suspects accused of beating groom to death charged with murder: report

Two brothers who allegedly crashed a wedding and killed the groom at his own reception in Southern California last weekend were reportedly charged with murder this week.

Rony Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez, 19, allegedly beat Joe Melgoza, 30 near his sister-in-law’s house in Chino just hours after he married the love of his life.

The two pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, ABC News reported.

WEDDING CRASHERS BEAT GROOM TO DEATH DURING RECEPTION, POLICE SAY

The groom’s brother, Andy Velasquez, said Melgoza was trying to protect guests from the wedding crashers, who allegedly brought bats to the reception after they were asked to leave.

“Those cowards came back with bats. They were in the alley and it was dark. ... My brother tried to go get them,” Velasquez said. “They pulled him into the house and they killed him.”

The brothers weren’t invited to the reception, police said, but they lived near the groom’s sister-in-law’s house.

They were arrested Sunday morning after Melgoza was found beaten a block away, ABC reported. He later died at the hospital.

"We want justice for my brother and I hope these two individuals never see the light of day," Velasquez told KABC-TV of Los Angeles.

Melgoza was the father of an 11-year-old girl, according to KNBC-TV of Los Angeles.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.