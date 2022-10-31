Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Darrell Brooks to be sentenced Nov. 15-16

Darrell Brooks was convicted on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 70 other charges last week

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Darrell Brooks, who was convicted last week on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 70 other charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, will be sentenced on Nov. 15 and 16 for the crimes, Judge Jennifer Dorow said Monday. 

Victims and their families will be able to address the court and Brooks, who faces mandatory life in prison for each of the six homicide counts. 

He was also convicted on 61 counts of reckless endangerment, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison. 

Darrell Brooks looks to the prosecution during his trial as the jury deliberates in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Darrell Brooks looks to the prosecution during his trial as the jury deliberates in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Pool via Scott Ash / Now News Group)

Judge Dorow will determine the sentences as well as whether they run concurrently or consecutively to each other, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee

DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: DEFENDANT DISRUPTS COURT AS JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK

Brooks' conviction on Wednesday capped off a hectic three-week trial in which the murderer repeatedly clashed with the judge and prosecutors as he represented himself. 

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks as he appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court before jury selection in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. 

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks as he appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court before jury selection in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.  (Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Prosecutors laid out at trial how Brooks got into a fight with his girlfriend on Nov. 21 of last year, then got into his Ford Escape and plowed through the Christmas parade. 

The victims of the attack are Jackson Sparks, 8; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. 

Darrell Brooks appears via video from an adjacent courtroom after being removed by Judge Jennifer Dorow for continuous interruptions in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during jury selection in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. 

Darrell Brooks appears via video from an adjacent courtroom after being removed by Judge Jennifer Dorow for continuous interruptions in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during jury selection in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.  (Pool via Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Brooks has 20 days after he is sentenced to file a notice of appeal, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest