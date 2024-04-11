Expand / Collapse search
Utah

Water pouring out of rural Utah dam through 60-foot crack, putting nearby town at risk

The nearby towns of Panguitch and Circleville are prepared to evacuate if an emergency is reported at the dam

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Cracks show up on the Panguitch Lake Dam Video

Cracks show up on the Panguitch Lake Dam

The Panguitch Lake Dam are showing signs of possible dam failure; however, officials claim that the cracks are due to expansion but are not indicative of dam failure in Panguitch, UT. (Credit: KSTU)

A dam in Utah is undergoing emergency repairs after a massive crack opened this week, allowing a surge of water through.

The Panguitch Lake Dam in southwest Utah has developed a 60-foot-long crack that is allowing excess water to flood a nearby creek, posing an existential threat to the nearby towns of Panguitch and Circleville.

The crack was discovered on Monday night during an inspection, then announced to the public the following day.

Utah dam

Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to reinforce the wall in Panguitch, Utah.  (Matt Call/Utah Division of Water Rights via AP)

Dam operators are draining the reservoir at 260 cubic feet per second in order to bring the water level below the area of the crack.

Workers have also piled rocks over approximately 45 feet of the crack on the downstream side in order to support its integrity.

The dam is believed to be structurally stable and state officials say they do not expect an emergency — but have told nearby residents to remain prepared for an evacuation. 

Panguitch Dam

View of the Panguitch Lake Dam under repair after a 60-foot crack developed earlier this week. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

"I can't say that the emergency situation is entirely averted, but I'm very, very encouraged by the progress we've made today," said Utah Division of Water Rights assistant state engineer Everett Taylor.

A hypothetical evacuation would be announced via sirens and a coordinated door-to-door campaign by law enforcement offices.

"This can be orderly," Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox said. "If the notice is that the dam has broken or breached, we have time. The estimation is roughly two hours before those floodwaters are really inundating the town.

Panguitch Dam

Emergency preparations have been made in case the dam breaks, with law enforcement prepared to go door-to-door ensuring the safety of nearby residents. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

"We got through that, and we're going to get through this," said Panguitch Mayor Kim Soper. "It's just a different emergency."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

