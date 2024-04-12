WATCH: Tennessee good Samaritans rescue woman trapped inside overturned car near Nashville

A group of good Samaritans in Tennessee rescued a woman trapped inside her vehicle after it overturned during a crash near Nashville.

Carolina Carlos was driving off Exit 221 on Interstate 40 in Hermitage, when she saw a car flipped on its side, news outlet WKRN reported, with a woman trapped inside.

Carlos captured the moment on her cellphone as the good Samaritans worked together to push the vehicle back onto four wheels. It took at least six people to move the vehicle.

Carlos told WKRN that the woman inside the vehicle was reported to be OK. Carlos added that she wanted to highlight the group's act of care and compassion.

"I feel hope in the community because I see all the bad news around the world," Carlos told WKRN. "I saw some help from the people and good intentions."

The group also waited for first responders to arrive, and made sure the woman’s car was in a safe place.