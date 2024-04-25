WATCH: Massive fire breaks out on historic Southern California pier

A massive fire broke out at a vacant restaurant at the end of the Oceanside Pier in North County San Diego on Thursday afternoon, the Oceanside Fire Department confirmed.

The nearly 2,000-foot-long wooden pier was built in 1888, and is a focal point of the beachside Southern California city not far from Camp Pendleton.

"The Oceanside Fire Department is currently engaged in fighting a fire on the Oceanside Pier," the department wrote on social media Thursday. "We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area."

PILOT REPORTED THAT PLANE CARRYING FUEL CAUGHT ON FIRE BEFORE FATAL ALASKA CRASH

Video of the fire showed smoke billowing up over the pier, which could be seen from as far as Vista, 10 miles east, and Del Mar, 20 miles south, according to FOX 5 San Diego.

The fire also appeared to have spread to Brine Box, a fish shack at the end of the pier.

6 DEAD, 20 INJURED AFTER EXPLOSION CAUSES RESTAURANT FIRE IN EASTERN INDIA

The restaurant posted an update on social media, writing, "What’s happening on the pier is sad and scary. We want you to know that our team is safe. From what we have heard the fire started under the pier, and everyone made it off ok. We will keep you updated as we learn more. Thank you for all of your kind words of support. We appreciate you all so much."

The U.S. Coast Guard battled the blaze from the water while helicopter drops were made by the Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Gas & Electric, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There has been no official word on potential injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.