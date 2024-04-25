Expand / Collapse search
San Diego

WATCH: Massive fire breaks out on historic Southern California pier

The nearly 2,000-foot-long wooden pier was built in 1888

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Fire breaks out at historic pier near San Diego Video

Fire breaks out at historic pier near San Diego

The fire started at a vacant restaurant on the landmark Oceanside Pier on Thursday afternoon.

A massive fire broke out at a vacant restaurant at the end of the Oceanside Pier in North County San Diego on Thursday afternoon, the Oceanside Fire Department confirmed. 

The nearly 2,000-foot-long wooden pier was built in 1888, and is a focal point of the beachside Southern California city not far from Camp Pendleton. 

"The Oceanside Fire Department is currently engaged in fighting a fire on the Oceanside Pier," the department wrote on social media Thursday. "We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area." 

Oceanside Pier on fire

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon with flames coming from a vacant restaurant at the end of the pier.  (FOX 5)

Video of the fire showed smoke billowing up over the pier, which could be seen from as far as Vista, 10 miles east, and Del Mar, 20 miles south, according to FOX 5 San Diego

The fire also appeared to have spread to Brine Box, a fish shack at the end of the pier.

Aerial view of the fire

(FOX 5)

The restaurant posted an update on social media, writing, "What’s happening on the pier is sad and scary. We want you to know that our team is safe. From what we have heard the fire started under the pier, and everyone made it off ok. We will keep you updated as we learn more. Thank you for all of your kind words of support. We appreciate you all so much." 

The Oceanside Pier in 2004

The Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif.  (Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard battled the blaze from the water while helicopter drops were made by the Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Gas & Electric, the station reported

There has been no official word on potential injuries or what may have sparked the blaze. 