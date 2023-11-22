WATCH: Driver rescued from box truck hanging off Texas freeway

Video reveals a scary situation Wednesday morning that shows firefighters rescuing a driver from a box truck that was hanging over a Houston freeway.

Officials said the box truck overturned on the HOV exit ramp over the southbound lanes of the Insterstate 45 North Freeway.

Authorities say the crash happened during morning rush-hour traffic just before 7:30 a.m.

As shown in the video, part of the cab was hanging over the edge of the freeway, with the driver still inside the truck when firefighters arrived on the scene.

GOOD SAMARITAN HELPS DRAG WOUNDED HOUSTON COP OUT OF HIGHWAY GUNFIGHT

Officials stated that several lanes were closed to allow crews to finish the rescue and cleanup, but have since reopened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The condition of the driver has not been released or if there were any other people injured.