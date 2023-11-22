Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston

WATCH: Driver rescued from box truck hanging off Texas freeway

The crash happened during the morning rush just before 7:30 a.m.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Houston driver rescued from box truck hanging over Texas highway Video

Houston driver rescued from box truck hanging over Texas highway

Crews rescue a Houston driver from a box truck hanging over an overpass on the North Freeway in Texas.

Video reveals a scary situation Wednesday morning that shows firefighters rescuing a driver from a box truck that was hanging over a Houston freeway.

Officials said the box truck overturned on the HOV exit ramp over the southbound lanes of the Insterstate 45 North Freeway.

Authorities say the crash happened during morning rush-hour traffic just before 7:30 a.m.

As shown in the video, part of the cab was hanging over the edge of the freeway, with the driver still inside the truck when firefighters arrived on the scene.

GOOD SAMARITAN HELPS DRAG WOUNDED HOUSTON COP OUT OF HIGHWAY GUNFIGHT

Truck hangs over Houston highway

Houston driver rescued from box truck hanging over highway. (Fox 26 Houston)

Officials stated that several lanes were closed to allow crews to finish the rescue and cleanup, but have since reopened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The condition of the driver has not been released or if there were any other people injured.