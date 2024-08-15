Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

WATCH: Angry passenger throws computer monitor at airline employees before fleeing

Frontier Airlines employees seen violently attacked by passenger in video

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Irate passenger fights with airline employees in Chicago airport Video

Irate passenger fights with airline employees in Chicago airport

Shocking new video has surfaced of a woman causing a scene with Frontier Airlines employees at Chicago O'Hare International Airport last month. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

Chicago police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera last month getting into an altercation with airline employees, even going as far as to throw computer equipment at them.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. July 30 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. The 31-year-old suspect was caught on video in a staff area behind a check-in counter, engaged in a verbal altercation with two women, ages 24 and 40, before knocking over various items on a desk. 

The traveler who caught it all unfold told Storyful the woman "lost it" after missing her flight.

She is seen climbing back over the bag drop conveyor belt and shouted "stupid" at Frontier Airlines staff. 

Frontier passenger throws computer equipment

The irate passenger appears to throw a keyboard at the Frontier Airlines employees first in the video. (Anonymous via Storyful)

Chicago police say the offender threw a cell phone that struck the 40-year-old victim and struck the 24-year-old victim in the leg. She took off, and has not been found as area detectives continue investigating.

Frontier passenger throws computer monitor

Passenger then picks up a computer monitor and hurls it at Frontier employees while arguing. (Anonymous via Storyful)

Frontier did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. 

Frontier plane lands at O'Hare

A Frontier Airplane lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on June 14, 2019.  (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested, resulting in a flight cancelation. 

It happened at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, authorities confirmed to Storyful. The pilot, identified by the Houston Police Department as 45-year-old Seymour Walker, was wanted on an assault-family violence warrant.

Video captured by one of the passengers shows Walker being escorted off the plane by three officers while he was in handcuffs being led to a patrol car. He was taken into custody before any passengers boarded Flight 3195 heading to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.