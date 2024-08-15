WATCH: Angry passenger throws computer monitor at airline employees before fleeing

Chicago police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera last month getting into an altercation with airline employees, even going as far as to throw computer equipment at them.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. July 30 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. The 31-year-old suspect was caught on video in a staff area behind a check-in counter, engaged in a verbal altercation with two women, ages 24 and 40, before knocking over various items on a desk.

The traveler who caught it all unfold told Storyful the woman "lost it" after missing her flight.

She is seen climbing back over the bag drop conveyor belt and shouted "stupid" at Frontier Airlines staff.

Chicago police say the offender threw a cell phone that struck the 40-year-old victim and struck the 24-year-old victim in the leg. She took off, and has not been found as area detectives continue investigating.

Frontier did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Earlier this month, a Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested, resulting in a flight cancelation.

It happened at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, authorities confirmed to Storyful. The pilot, identified by the Houston Police Department as 45-year-old Seymour Walker, was wanted on an assault-family violence warrant.

Video captured by one of the passengers shows Walker being escorted off the plane by three officers while he was in handcuffs being led to a patrol car. He was taken into custody before any passengers boarded Flight 3195 heading to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.