Washington's Lottery takes down mobile site after woman complained app's AI created topless photo of her

Washington’s Lottery has pulled its new mobile site which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) after a woman complained that the app’s AI created a pornographic image of her, according to a report.

The lottery’s "Test Drive a Win" app allowed users to upload a photo and have the AI superimpose their image at a vacation spot chosen through the site. One user, however, says the chance to see themselves on a computer-generated dream vacation turned into a shock.

Megan, a 50-year-old mother in Tumwater, Washington, told "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH on Tuesday that she landed on a "swim with the sharks" selection and used the site's option to upload a photo of her face.

Megan said the super-imposed vacation photo that the AI generated showed her smiling on a bed only partially clothed in a bathing suit bottom as fish in an apparent aquarium swim around the room.

She called the topless AI photo a "disturbing" use of tax dollars.

"I also think whoever was responsible for it should be fired," she said.

Washington's Lottery confirmed to Fox News Digital that it shut down the site after being made aware of the purported image.

"Prior to launch we worked closely with the developers of the AI platform to establish strict parameters to govern image creation," Washington's Lottery said in a statement. "We were made aware that a single user of the AI platform was purportedly provided an image that did not adhere to those guidelines."

"This campaign was launched more than a month ago and has had thousands of images created that all fall within the prescribed guidelines," the statement continued. "Regardless, one purported user is too many and as a result we have shut down the site."

As of Wednesday morning, the "Test Drive a Win" site remained offline with a message saying the app is currently unavailable.