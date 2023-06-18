Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington state man accidentally fires gun in restaurant, hitting 2 people

Police say the suspect had no relation to either of the two victims

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
A Washington state man has turned himself after a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged at a restaurant, injuring two people, police said Saturday. 

Redmond police responded to a call of a shooting at Sages Restaurant in the 15900 block of NE 83rd Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. 

Sages restaurant Washington state

A police cruiser outside Sages restaurant.  (Redmond Police Department)

Police said a male customer had walked into the restaurant and the firearm he was legally carrying discharged and ricocheted off the floor. 

The bullet struck another customer in the elbow and a second victim was hit with shrapnel. Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the suspect fled the restaurant before officers arrived on seen. He later surrendered himself and the firearm at the Redmond police station and was booked into Score Jail without incident on a charge of reckless endangerment

Investigators believe the firearm discharged accidentally and the suspect had no relation to either of the two victims. 

