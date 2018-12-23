Police hunt masked gunman who wore fleece animal onesie

Authorities say a masked man wanted for a string of convenience store stick-ups in Washington State within the past week pulled off one of the robberies in a fleece animal onesie.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the menacing costumed man as he displayed a gun and pepper spray to a clerk at the Trafton General Store in Arlington on Dec. 14 and demanded cash.

“You call the cops, you’re a dead man,” the suspect is heard saying. “You better hurry up! Now! Cash! Move it! Faster!”

In addition to the onesie -- which was flagged as a giraffe or possibly a bear -- the thief was wearing a hoodie, a camo ski mask and black gloves, the sheriff's office said.

The same suspect also is wanted for robberies at an Everett 7-Eleven, an Everett Pizza Hut and an Arlington 7-Eleven that was robbed twice in a three-day span.

Detectives believe the oversized vest the suspect had on when he robbed the Arlington 7-Eleven had a pillow underneath to "disguise his appearance."

His most recent stick-up occured Tuesday at the Pizza Hut.

KIRO-TV reported Sunday that the suspect is believed to be a thinly-built, 6-foot, 1-inch man in his forties.