Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington sheriff's trial delayed, lawyers say he has the flu

WA officer is pleading not guilty to 1 count of making false statement to civil servant, 1 count of false reporting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jury selection in a case accusing a Washington county sheriff of crimes after his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier has been delayed.

A judge ordered Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to take a PCR COVID-19 test Monday after he took two rapid tests, one of which had a faintly positive line, KING 5 reported.

The PCR test results were negative but Troyer’s attorneys said Tuesday that Troyer was diagnosed with Influenza A and staying out of the courtroom.

Troyer, who has worked for the sheriff's office for decades in Washington’s second-most populous county, has pleaded not guilty to one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a civil servant.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, POLICE UNION CALLS OUT DEPARTMENT CHIEF OVER 'MISLEADING' CRIME DATA REPORT

He triggered a large police response on Jan. 27, 2021, by telling an emergency dispatcher that the newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, was threatening to kill him. Tacoma police say Troyer later walked back that claim when questioned by a responding officer.

The jury selection in the trial about a Washington sheriff's confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier has been delayed. Lawyers are saying that he has the flu.

The jury selection in the trial about a Washington sheriff's confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier has been delayed. Lawyers are saying that he has the flu.

A six-member jury will decide whether Troyer is guilty of the charges in a week-and-a-half-long trial. Opening statements were scheduled for Nov. 28 in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma but that is likely to be pushed by at least a day after the judge delayed the rest of jury selection until next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted, Troyer could face a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine on each count, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. A conviction could also provide legal grounds for Troyer’s removal for "malfeasance in office," The Seattle Times reported.

Troyer was elected sheriff in 2020. He has denied wrongdoing, saying he was following a suspicious vehicle spotted near his home. He has called the charges, filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office last October, a "politically motivated anti-cop hit job."