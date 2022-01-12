Washington would-be armed robbery victim shoots suspect after being shot in the arm, police say

A Washington state man who was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery Tuesday night turned the tables on his attacker when he drew his own gun and fatally shot the suspect, authorities said.

The incident unfolded in Auburn, located about 27 miles south of Seattle, just after 9 p.m. when the victim walked out of a business in a strip mall, Auburn police said.

The male suspect allegedly approached the victim and held him at gunpoint.

When he tried to rob the victim, police said that the victim drew his own gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. It was unclear whether the victim was licensed to carry a firearm.

The victim was critically injured after being shot in the arm while drawing his own weapon, Q13 FOX reported, citing police. The suspect was dead at the scene when responding officers arrived.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the victim or suspect.

No further information was released as authorities said they were still in the early stages of the investigation.