Washington Monument lights go out, investigation underway

The Washington Monument lights went out on Sunday, leading officials to try and figure out why.

"The exterior lights of the Washington Monument are currently out," the National Park Service tweeted on Sunday evening. "We are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible."

Users took to social media to speculate on the reason for the mysterious outage, which appeared to leave the famed monument in darkness -- besides its red lights at the top that blink a warning to aircraft.

BIDEN AND SON HUNTER ATTEND FIRST MASS AS PRESIDENT IN DC

"The Washington Monument isn’t lit up tonight for whatever reason and it’s super creepy," one user wrote on Twitter.

"The Washington Monument indeed is dark. Strange.," another wrote.

Another user speculated on the outage by jokingly posting a GIF from the 1980 comedy film "Airplane!"

.

WASHINGTON MONUMENT CLOSES THROUGH BIDEN'S INAUGURATION DUE TO 'CREDIBLE THREATS'

On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that the monument would close "until further notice" to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The monument previously closed on Jan. 11 for security reasons surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden.