Washington man wanted for attempted murder is on the run after shooting at police, authorities say

A Washington suspect wanted on felony warrants for attempted murder is on the run after he opened fire on police while they attempted to arrest him on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Lane Scott Phipps, was located around 12 p.m. in front of the Pick-N-Pull auto parts yard on Highway 99 in the city of Lynwood, police said.

When several officers attempted to detain Phipps, police said initial reports indicated that the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the head of a female he was with.

Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect, but he fled toward the yard’s main parking lot, where his car was parked, according to authorities.

A witness said the suspect was climbing a fence and fired at least one round and that one officer returned fire. The suspect then sped away in his vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities said Phipps is considered armed and dangerous and asked the public to call 911 if he is spotted.

Phipps is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes. He is wanted for first-degree assault, felony harassment, and additional crimes he allegedly committed at the auto parts yard on Tuesday.

He also has active warrants for attempted murder out of Whatcom County and escape from community custody from the Department of Corrections.