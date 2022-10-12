Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington hiker rescued after boulder ‘size of refrigerator’ pins him, authorities say

Giant boulder pinned Ben Delahunty, of Montana, near Lake Viviane in Washington state

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Washington hiker was rescued on Monday after he was pinned underneath a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said.

Ben Delahunty, 28, of Montana, became trapped under the boulder around 9:30 a.m. near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said. The boulder pinned his wrist and leg.

After Delahunty and his hiking partner were unable to move the boulder due to its size, the friend called emergency responders.

The hikers were several hours from the trailhead so rescuers utilized the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team and the Wenatchee Valley Department’s 1MR helicopter.

ARIZONA HIKER MISSING FOR NEARLY A WEEK AFTER LEAVING CELLPHONE AT CAMPGROUND; SEARCH EFFORTS CONTINUE

A SnoHawk10 helicopter crew helped rescue the pinned hiker.

A SnoHawk10 helicopter crew helped rescue the pinned hiker. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Search and Rescue Team / File)

The 1MR helicopter was equipped with air bladders that could be inflated with air cylinders to lift the boulder.

The rescue crews were able to reach Delahunty with ropes and eventually free him from the boulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delahunty was taken to Central Washington Hospital, where he is being treated for significant injuries to his leg. The sheriff's office said he is expected to recover.