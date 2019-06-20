Washington vet warns dog owners after pup burns off paw pads on hot summer walk

(WARNING: This post contains graphic images)

Washington state veterinarians are warning dog owners to be careful walking their pets this summer after treating a pooch for severe paw burns.

The dog, named Olaf, was walking on a trail for over a mile before his owner noticed the burns, the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital wrote on Facebook. Even with the injuries, the center noted that Olaf never whined or limped.

"He is one tough cookie (and exceptionally sweet cookie)," the center wrote of Olaf. "A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand it's too hot for your dogs' pads."

Olaf’s burns were so severe that the paw pads were completely gone, exposing raw muscle, Veterinary Hospital Practice Manager Jeannette Dutton told KEPR-TV.

The center posted photos of Olaf’s badly burned paw pads. Other pictures showed the dog’s paws wrapped in blue bandages that say “#StudMuffin.”

As temperature rise over the summer, it is “essential” to keep an eye for paw pad burns on pets whenever they go outside, according to PetMD.

“There is actually a physical burn when the paw pads are burned when the concrete is too hot,” Dr. M. Duffy Jones, DVM, told the website, adding that burns may turn to blisters and rupture. He explained that pets may show physical signs of pain by licking their feet.

Jones warned that if a pet’s paw pads do get burned, owners should seek care at a veterinarian to avoid possible infection.