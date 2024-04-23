Washington authorities hunt former officer accused of killing ex-wife and minor girlfriend, abducting son

Washington authorities are searching for an "armed and dangerous" former school resource officer who is accused of killing his ex-wife and 17-year-old girlfriend and abducting the 1-year-old son he shared with his girlfriend.

Elias Huizar, 39, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Amber Marie Rodriguez, outside William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, according to local reports and the West Richland Police Department.

When police conducted a search at Huizar's home on South Highlands Boulevard later that day, they reportedly located his deceased teenage girlfriend, Apple Valley News reported.

Later on Monday, Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Roman Huizar, the suspect's 1-year-old son, whom he reportedly shared with his minor girlfriend. Police believe Huizar may be traveling to Mexico in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla, license plate No. CBZ4745, with the 1-year-old boy.

MISSING TENNESSEE TEEN SEBASTIAN ROGERS' DAD HIRES PI AS SEARCH ENTERS 2ND MONTH: ‘COULD BE ANYWHERE’

"Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes," the West Richland PD said in a press release.

Rodriguez filed for a custody change involving her two young sons with Huizar last week, court documents obtained by the Tri-City Herald revealed.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT ILLINOIS HOME IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN MISSING SINCE 2008

One of Rodriguez's friends described her as "sweet and kind" in a Monday Facebook post.

"I will miss your broker calls and how you always bragged on your babies. I'll never forget when we first met and real estate was your path to freedom for you and your boys," the friend wrote. "Nobody deserves what you went through. May the full force of justice be served. This tragedy has rocked our tiny town and I can only hope that this sheds light on what's wrong with our system! You will be missed Amber!"

BODY THAT WASHED ASHORE IN 1992 ID'ED AS BUFFALO MAN WHO DIED GOING OVER NIAGARA FALLS

The couple divorced in 2020, and Rodriguez reportedly filed for a protection officer after Huizar was accused of raping a teenage girl in February, the Tri-City Herland reported.

Huizar allegedly sexually assaulted the unconscious teen after the victim and Huizar's teenage girlfriend had been drinking. Police arrested the 39-year-old officer after his girlfriend allegedly caught him assaulting her friend, the Tri-City News reported.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Investigators were working to determine whether Huizar's girlfriend was of legal age when she became pregnant with their child, the outlet reported.

The former officer posted $200,000 bail after his arrest, and the rape case was pending at the time of his wife's and girlfriend's murders on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact the West Richland Police Department non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Richland police are working in collaboration with the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service and various local and state law enforcement offices.