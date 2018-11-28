Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' moved from spot facing 'Bull'

The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with her message of female empowerment has been removed from her spot opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull."

The bronze sculpture of a defiant-looking girl was moved on Tuesday night and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

The move confirmed Wednesday by Boston-based State Street Global Advisors had been announced earlier.

State Street installed the girl in March 2017 as a temporary display intended to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards . New York City officials extended her stay after she became a favorite with tourists.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says the 11-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bull will be moved as well but those details are not available.