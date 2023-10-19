Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Wall outside US Secret Service office in Tennessee shot, suspect arrested

No Secret Service protectees or agents were injured and the suspected gunman was arrested, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A suspected shooter was arrested Thursday after firing at a wall outside a U.S. Secret Service building in Tennessee, authorities said. 

The unidentified shooter discharged a weapon into a wall outside the agency's Memphis field office around 12:30 p.m. local time, said Mark Switzer, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis office. 

EX-FBI AGENT, DC REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER SENTENCED TO PRISON IN BRIBERY SCHEME

A Secret Service CAT team member walks toward his vehicle at Brussels Airport in Belgium March 26, 2014. Three members of the U.S. Secret Service detail that protects U.S. President Barack Obama were sent home from Amsterdam for disciplinary reasons, a Secret Service spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3IN6G

A Secret Service CAT team member walks toward his vehicle at Brussels Airport in Belgium March 26, 2014. The agency said someone was arrested Thursday for shooting at a wall outside its field office in Memphis, Tennessee.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

"No one was injured and the individual was taken into custody by the Secret Service without incident," Switzer said. 

Investigators don't believe the incident was directed toward anyone under protection of Secret Service agents, he said. The investigation is ongoing. 

A motive for the suspected shooting was not disclosed. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.