Virginia woman goes missing under suspicious circumstances while taking trash out after work: sheriff

With her car running outside her workplace in Heathsville, Virginia, 28-year-old Ahreal Smith seemingly vanished into thin air Wednesday night, after she was captured by security cameras getting ready to leave at the end of her shift.

Smith was last seen on surveillance footage closing up the Claraville Little Sue store, where she worked, on Jan. 12 shortly after 9 p.m., according to authorities.

The surveillance video has not yet been released to the public, Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp told Fox News Digital. He said the FBI currently has it.

The video shows Smith went out to start her car at around 9:05, then returned inside, according to the sheriff's office.

At 9:18 she got briefly into a different car that was in the parking lot. Police said they questioned that driver and do not consider them a suspect.

After that Smith went back to the store, locked it up and turned on the alarm.

The video next showed Smith picking up a trash bag and walking out of the view of the camera. She has not been seen since. A co-worker found her car empty and still idling in the parking lot the next morning.

A state police K-9 unit tracked Smith’s scent for about 50 yards, from the dumpsters to Walnut Point Road.

"We believe she got into a vehicle at that point," Beauchamp said during a news briefing Friday.

Investigators said the stretch between 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 is of interest.

Smith’s sister, Lydia Smith, also pleaded for anyone with information to come forward during the briefing.

"If anybody knows anything, big, small, whatever, then let us know," she said. "Let us know something. It’s getting cold. My sister’s been gone for almost two days."

Smith is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She wears a wig and has numerous tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a pair of Uggs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-580-5221.

"If this was your family what would you want somebody to do? Share it on Facebook, every post you see, just keep it moving, every social media," Lydia Smith said. "Somebody knows something. Please help us."

